Indore: Last day to pay BEd, MEd fee for admission confirmation today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students, who were allocated seats in BEd, MEd and other teacher education courses in the additional round of centralised online counselling but have not paid their fee as yet for confirmation of admission, should act now.

Wednesday (today) is the last day for paying fees for teacher education programmes.

“Provisional admission of students, who will not pay fee till 5 pm on Wednesday, will stand cancelled,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Dr Suresh Silawat.

Total three rounds were granted by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) for admission in BEd, MEd, BPEd, MPEd and other technical courses for session 2022-23.

However, the three rounds could fill only 65 per cent of seats in BEd colleges. Citing poor admission, the colleges had demanded two additional rounds. However, only one additional round was granted.

The additional round ends today. DHE has not announced any other additional round of counselling as of now.

