e-Paper Get App

Indore: Last day to pay BEd, MEd fee for admission confirmation today

“Provisional admission of students, who will not pay fee till 5 pm on Wednesday, will stand cancelled,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Dr Suresh Silawat.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students, who were allocated seats in BEd, MEd and other teacher education courses in the additional round of centralised online counselling but have not paid their fee as yet for confirmation of admission, should act now.

Wednesday (today) is the last day for paying fees for teacher education programmes.

“Provisional admission of students, who will not pay fee till 5 pm on Wednesday, will stand cancelled,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Dr Suresh Silawat.

Total three rounds were granted by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) for admission in BEd, MEd, BPEd, MPEd and other technical courses for session 2022-23.

However, the three rounds could fill only 65 per cent of seats in BEd colleges. Citing poor admission, the colleges had demanded two additional rounds. However, only one additional round was granted.

The additional round ends today. DHE has not announced any other additional round of counselling as of now.

Read Also
Indore: Two arrested for trying to rob man
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Last day to pay BEd, MEd fee for admission confirmation today

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: No water supply in Kopri, Naupada areas of Thane

Mumbai updates: No water supply in Kopri, Naupada areas of Thane

Ranil Wickremesinghe elected new president of Sri Lanka

Ranil Wickremesinghe elected new president of Sri Lanka

Opposition continues to protest in Parliament; session adjourned till 2 pm

Opposition continues to protest in Parliament; session adjourned till 2 pm

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe? Know all about Sri Lanka's new President

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe? Know all about Sri Lanka's new President

Record-breaking UK heatwave shuts Google Cloud, Oracle data centre servers

Record-breaking UK heatwave shuts Google Cloud, Oracle data centre servers