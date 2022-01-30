Indore: Last date to apply for admissions in Govt Model & Excellence Schools

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Admissions to Government Model Schools and Government Excellence Schools are in process and January 31, 2022 is the last date for applying for the entrance.

According to information, the entrance examination will be held from 9:45 am to 12:15 am on March 13, 2022 through State Open School Education Board Bhopal.

“If there is any change in the exam date, it will be informed immediately through the notification,” an official from the department said.

School education department, Indore issued a reminder to all the applicants and forwarded the guidelines issued by MP State Open School Education Board in regards with the same.

The guidelines outline the conduct of Joint Entrance Selection Examination for the year 2022-23 for admission in class 9th in the excellence schools of the district headquarters and the model school at the block level.

The guidelines are applicable for admission in class 9th for the academic session 2022-23.

Eligibility criteria for admissions

The applicants must be passed/Studying Class 8th Exam. It is necessary to get a minimum of 33 percent marks in the selection test, accordingly the merit list of all the students will be prepared and admission will be given on the basis of available seats.

According to the rules of the government, reservation will be given district-wise to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and handicapped.

Examination Centre

The Entrance Examination for District Excellence Schools and Model Schools will be conducted in district headquarters and at all 313 development block headquarters of the state.

Process of filling online application form

Online application form will be filled through website www.mponline.gov.in. At the time of application, the applicant student must have an Aadhar card or Aadhar registration. The detailed description related to the examination is in the rule book of the examination on the website of the Education Department www.mpsdc.gov.in/rmsa.

If necessary, information can be obtained at any point on the telephone number 0755-2552106. In the online application form, there is an option to appear in the entrance examination of District Excellence School, Model School or both.

Priority based admissions

If the applicant opts for both the entrance test, the priority will be indicated on the application form. Excellence school or model school will be allotted on the basis of priority.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 04:32 PM IST