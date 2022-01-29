Bhopal: Corona infection slows down, detailed review on Jan 30-31, says Chief Minister Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday that the pace of corona infection had slowed down in the state, as per an official statement.

"I am not very stress-free about this but peak has gone. Cases have started decreasing. I will do a detailed review in this matter in the meeting on January 30 and 31," Chouhan said.

He said Centre’s opinion will be sought for reopening of schools. Experts will also be consulted. Chouhan, who reviewed corona situation at a meeting in presence of state medical education minister Vishvas Sarang and officials, said corona was not fatal during third wave as 97% people had been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 93% the second dose.

He said 73% of adolescent children had been administered the dose. In last 24 hours, 7,763 new cases were reported while 10016 people recovered. At present, the recovery rate is 90.08%. There are now 67,945 active cases in the state.

Swachhata Sankalp Maah

As per chief minister, February will be observed as Swachhata Sankalp Maah.

The objective is to bring the state on highest position by completing preparation of Swachh Survekshan 2022. Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh said it will be observed from February 1-28.

The CM has asked all the civic bodies to get ODF++ certification, 5 star for municipal corporations for garbage-free cities and minimum 3-star for other urban bodies. Besides, the civic bodies have been asked to get at least gold / silver in motivational race category of Swachh Survekshan.

