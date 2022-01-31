Indore: Last date for submitting data for NIRF rankings is February 11

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Union ministry of education has extended the last date for submitting data for the national rankings of higher educational institutions from January 31 to February 11. The extension has come as a huge reprieve for institutions which have still not readied their data for the rankings by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which found a place among universities ranked between 101 and 150 in the National Rankings, 2021, submitted data for the management, law and pharmacy categories. The only Grade A+ university in the state, DAVV is eyeing a position in the Top 100 universities in the country this year. The only Grade A+ university in the state, DAVV had, last year, improved its position from a band of 151-200 to a band of 101-150 universities and, now, it is eyeing a position in the Top 100 universities. “This year, we expect a better performance. We’re hoping to make it to the Top 100 varsities in Rankings, 2022,” Pratosh Bansal, DAVV’s nodal officer for NIRF, said.

‘Data for five categories’

‘We participated in a total of five categories, namely university, management, law, pharmacy and engineering. We’ve submitted the details required to participate in the management, law and pharmacy categories, whereas the process for collecting data for the engineering category is underway. Once data for the engineering category is ready, we’ll upload it along with the data for the university category on the NIRF website’

— Pratosh Bansal, DAVV’s nodal officer for NIRF

What is NIRF’s objective?

§ The NIRF was launched by the ministry in 2015; the main objective was to have an indigenous ranking for institutions across the country

§ Institutions are assessed on five broad parameters, such as teaching and learning resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception

§ These five broad parameters give due weightage to make it a very objective scale of ranking of the institutions

§ The first ranking by the NIRF was released in April 2016

