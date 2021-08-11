Indore: Last date for CET-2021 registration, the window closes at 11.50 pm today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students wishing to pursue self-finance courses offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) but have not applied for common entrance test (CET) as yet should act now.

The online registration window for CET, a gateway to admission in as many as 41 courses offered by 16 teaching departments, closes 11.50 pm today.

“The registrations for CET had begun on July 20 and would continue till August 11 midnight. So far, nearly 18000 students have applied for CET-2021,” said CET coordinator Kanhiya Ahuja.

The entrance exam will be conducted on August 31 for filling as many as 2515 seats in 41 courses.

The courses have been divided into three groups viz Group A, Group B and Group C.

There are 1145 seats in Group A whereas Group B and Group C consists of 830 and 540 seats respectively.

CET is a national level exam which is conducted in different cities across the country.

Centres for CET have been setup in 22 cities in the country. This year, DAVV has reduced the number of test centres outside the state and increased the number of centres in the state.

Meanwhile, the counselling for admission in courses where admission doesn’t require CET score started from Tuesday.

The counselling is being held at departmental level for admission to as many as 72 courses including Certificate, Diploma, PG Diploma, UG and PG. For the first time, the university has added certificate and diploma courses in the process of non-CET. Counselling will continue till August 14

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 04:18 PM IST