Bhopal: Gond artists showcase handloom & handicrafts at Sawan Utsav

Bhopal: Gond artists of Mandla have showcased their traditional artworks at Gauhar Mahal to mark Adivasi Divas.

The artists included Rajendra Shyam, Shushila Shyam, Jaiprakash Dhruve and Shruti Dhruve. Besides exhibiting paintings, they have also given demonstrations of their works.

The exhibition is part of exhibition-cum-sale ‘Sawan Utsav-2021,’ organised by Madhya Pradesh Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation (MPHHDC) to promote artisans and provide employment to them. This is the first exhibition of the corporation after the second lockdown in the city.

Around 50 artisans of the state have showcased handloom and handicrafts products in the exhibition. Chanderi and Maheshwari sarees, suits, dress materials and bedcovers in bagh, dabu and Indigo prints are major attractions of the exhibition.

Besides, Jhule made of jute, bangles, jewellery, Rakhis and other handicraft items are also on display here. There are swings installed and women can get mehndi applied on their hands.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 12:14 AM IST