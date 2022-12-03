Indore: Laptop stolen from MLA Sanjay Shukla’s Mercedes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves managed to flee with a laptop after breaking a window of MLA Sanjay Shukla’s Mercedes car at his place in Banganga area.

SI Swaraj Singh Dabi from the Banganga police station said that Shukla’s car was parked behind his house. After parking the car, the driver left for his place on Wednesday night. The incident was discovered on Thursday morning. A window at the rear was found broken and the laptop was missing from the rear seat. On the complaint of the MLA representative, the police have registered a case against an unidentified person under the relevant section and started a search for him.

Dabi said that no CCTV is installed on the back side of Shukla’s house. The CCTVs of the main roads are being checked to identify the accused.