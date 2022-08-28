Indore: Land mafias to be sent to jail, says Collector Manish Singh

Indore district collector Manish Singh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Manish Singh has directed SDOs and tehsildars to send land mafias who are involved in encroaching on government and private land in the district to jail.

Collector Singh advised officials to register a case under Section 248 and 250 of the Land Revenue Code against such land mafias.

Collector Singh urged revenue officials to develop such a system so that common people do not have to move from one section to another to get their work done.

Collector Singh said this at a meeting of revenue officers from patwari to additional collectors at Brilliant Convention Centre here on Saturday.

Additional collectors Pawan Jain, Abhay Bedekar, Ajay Dev Sharma, Rajesh Rathore and RS Mandloi, all the sub-divisional revenue officers, tehsildar, naib tehsildar, revenue inspector, patwari, readers and other staff-officers were present.

In the meeting, collector Singh undertook a official-wise review of disposal of revenue cases. He directed additional collectors, SDOs and tehsildars to keep control over the workings of revenue inspectors and patwaris.

“Keep strict control over the works of revenue inspectors and patwaris. Tehsildars should especially ensure this,” he said.

He urged revenue officers to do good work and not do anything that adversely affects their image. He told officers to develop decision making ability so that orders could be passed in revenue matters on time. He said action would be taken against those found guilty of irregularities and negligence in disposal of revenue cases.

Collector Singh informed that demarcation rights would be given to the urban surveyors to expedite the demarcation cases in the urban area. He said that immediately after the issuance of orders for allocation and conversion, its entry should be compulsorily recorded in the map and Kharas. He also directed that the entry of all the abrogated cases of diversion should also be compulsorily recorded in the records. He also directed to speed up the recovery work in the cases registered for recovery of arrears under banks and RERA.

Singh reviewed the implementation of Ayushman Yojana. He directed that Ayushman cards should be made for the remaining persons and families by running a campaign. No eligible beneficiary in the district was to be deprived of this card.