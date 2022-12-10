Indore: Land fraud accused booked for presenting fake letter to cancel NSA against him

Representative Image | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered another case against land mafia Deepak Madda on Friday for giving a fake letter supposedly issued by the Home department, to cancel the NSA action taken against him.

Khajrana police station in-charge Dinesh Verma said that seeing the criminal record of Deepak Madda, the action was taken against him under NSA. To cancel the NSA, Madda with the help of his lawyer had given a letter to the police purportedly from the Home department. However, the police doubted the authenticity of the letter and started an investigation and found that it was fake.

After that, the police registered a case under various sections including section 420 of the IPC against Madda and started a search for him. Police are also looking for the person who prepared the letter.