Indore: Lab technicians’ dharna at CM’s residence today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The lab technicians of government hospitals will be protesting in front of Chief Minister’s residence in Bhopal on Monday and they will sit on a fast unto death from Tuesday.

The protest by lab technicians has been going on for the last 25 days and they have been pressing for a 13-point charter of demand related to hike in pay and facilities.

Sanjay Shukla of the Medical Lab Technician Association said, “The government has not paid any attention to the demands of the lab technicians till now. In such a situation, a protest will be held in front of the Chief Minister's residence. After this the lab technicians will go on fast unto death from February 7.

Arun Chauhan, said, “On January 27, all the lab technicians, lab assistants, technician assistants and lab attendants of the state gathered in Bhopal. The administration had given time for the meeting on January 30, but the meeting was postponed and there have been no response yet.”

Lab technicians, lab assistants, technician assistants, and lab attendants from all 52 districts of the state will gather and demonstrate outside the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal due to high officials not holding a meeting.

