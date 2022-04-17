Indore: Kulkarni ka Bhatta Bridge on the point of completion

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Kulkarni ka Bhatta Bridge, which was under construction for the past three years, is now on the point of completion, IMC officials claimed on Saturday. IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal said the bridge was under construction and would be completed in the coming days. It is in its last phase of completion. Officials said the instructions had been issued so that work on the flyover gets completed by the end of this year’s summer.

The Kulkarni ka Bhatta Bridge, which was 35 years old and got damaged three years ago, is still incomplete and causing trouble to lakhs of people. It connects three city areas—Chiman Bagh, Mari Mata and DRP Line—with the city. IMC is constructing the bridge. There were about 90 encroachments around the bridge which were demolished in January this year.

LAKHS OF PEOPLE IMPACTED

The bridge is impacting the lives of lakhs of people because all the traffic flow on the bridge is diverted towards the Malwa Mill Mukti Dham Road. The traffic has created chaos in the area and it takes 15-20 minutes to cover a distance of a few metres.

MAJOR FACTORS AFFECTING TRAFFIC

Haat Bazaar: Bhindi Khau Haat Bazaar, which is held every Wednesday, causes traffic jams in the area. In the haat, mainly grains, toys, vegetables and other items are sold.

Fish Market: Another factor affecting the traffic is the fish market which is held along with Haat Bazaar.

Malwa Mill Shamshan Ghat: Due to cremation rituals, crowds gather near the crematorium which causes traffic jams, although there is no other alternative to this.

Jawahar Marg Bridge: The new Jawahar Marg Bridge, which was constructed after the older one got damaged due to heavy rain on September 22, 2018, was opened to vehicular traffic on Republic Day in 2019. Then higher education minister Jitu Patwari and mayor Malini Gaud dedicated the bridge to the public. The bridge was constructed in 155 days. The contractor of the bridge was given a reward of Rs 25 lakh for completing the construction before time according to conditions of the contract. The 65-year-old Jawahar Marg Bridge is one of the busiest bridges in the city. IMC had awarded a contract, setting a deadline of March 31, but the contractor erected it about two months early.

KULKARNI KA BHATTA BRIDGE

Budget: Rs 15 crore

Length: 120 ft

Breadth: 100 ft

Population affected: 200 families

