Indore: Kirtan darbar organised at Betma Sahib gurudwara

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 01:14 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds gathered at gurudwara Betma Sahib on Tuesday to participate in ‘Guru Nanak Naam Leva Sadh Sangat’.

Under the aegis of Guru Singh Sabha, a huge kirtan darbar was decorated in the historic Betma Sahib to commemorate the Jyoti Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Maharaj. Guru Singh Sabha president Manjit Singh Bhatia, said “The sangats who reached the historic Betma Sahib worshipped Sri Guru Nanak Dev.”

General secretary Jasveer Singh Gandhi said, “Devotees from Dhar, Ghatabillod, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Sanawad, Barwaha, Khandwa, Mhow, Rau, Neemuch, Pithampur, Sagaur, Lebad, and Shankarpura  took part in the kirtan darbar.”

