Indore: Kid with Down Syndrome conquers 5,500 m in Himalayas with dad

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The bond of a father-son is eternal and proving this, a father-son of the city climbed the Himalayas on Wednesday.

A father, to fulfil the wish of his seven-year-old son, took him to the Himalayas and hoisted the Indian flag at a height of 5,500 metres from the Everest base camp.

Avneesh (7), who was suffering from Down Syndrome since birth, with his father Aditya Tiwari climbed to the destination of his dreams.

Aditya-Avneesh, who went to Kathmandu (Nepal) from the city on April 13 to climb Mount Everest, started climbing on April 14 and on Wednesday they hoisted the flag reaching Kala Pattar Mountain.

Aditya said that he wants to give a message to society that no one can stop anyone from doing anything.

“When I took Avneesh on trekking to other places, he enjoyed it and we made up our mind to climb Everest”, he said.

To ensure Avneesh's proper health due to weather on the peak and while climbing, his father Aditya took not only medicine for him but also milk, food and a nebulizer machine so that he did not face any problem during the journey.

“We wanted to climb Everest but the weather turned unfavourable and then we decided to return from Kala Patthar itself,” he added.

Avneesh walked for some parts of the track and remaining he climbed on the back of Aditya. Aditya claims that Avneesh is the first child to reach this height despite suffering from Down Syndrome.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:17 AM IST