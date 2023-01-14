Indore: Khelo India Youth Games from Jan 30, collector takes stock of preparations

Khelo India Youth Games from Jan 30, collector takes stock of preparations | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Maha-Kumbh of sports will begin here from January 30 and preparations for Khelo India Youth Games are going on in full steam. Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma reviewed the preparedness at the venue, the food, transport, accommodation etc.

Collector Ilayaraja T, ADM Ajaydev Sharma, CEO of IDA RP Ahirwar and other officers were present. Dr Sharma laid stress on maintaining proper and hygienic toilets at the players’ accommodation and venues.

The administration would also arrange for a physiotherapist with each team. Emergency medical arrangements are being made at the venue and accommodation.

Collector Dr Ilaiyaraja T said, “Players hailing from other states are our guests. They should be welcomed traditionally and the authorities must ensure that they have a memorable stay in the city.”

Reviewed preperation at basketball complex

The Divisional Commissioner also took stock of the preparations at the basketball complex.

