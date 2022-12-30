Indore: Khelo India competitions to start on January 30

Khelo India Games logo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Khelo India competitions will start in the city on January 30. Under this, 6 sports competitions will be held here and extensive preparations are going on for those events.

Divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma reviewed the preparations at the meeting held here on Thursday.

The competitions to be held in the city are table tennis, basketball, football, kabaddi, lawn tennis and weight lifting competitions.

It was briefed that from January 30 to February 3 table tennis competition will be held at Abhay Prashal. Similarly, from January 31 to February 4 basketball competition will be held at the Basketball Complex, from February 1 to February 10, football (male) at Emerald Heights International School, from February 5 to February 9, Kabaddi at Abhay Prashal, from February 6 to February 10, Lawn tennis competition will be held at Indore Tennis Club and weightlifting in Basketball Competition will be held from February 6 to February 9 in the club.

