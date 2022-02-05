Indore: Khargone man arrested for duping people of Rs 8 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Tejaji Nagar police, on Saturday, arrested a man for duping a dozen people of lakhs of rupees on the promise of attaching their vehicles with Ola company. After taking money from the people, the accused had fled from the city. The police also booked his wife and one of his friends in the case and the police are on the lookout for them.

Tejaji Nagar police station-in-charge RD Kanwa said that complainant Hemant Pawar, a resident of Shri Krishan Avenue in Limbodi, had registered a case against Rituraj Soni, his wife, Rolley, and his friend, Umesh Tripadhi, for duping him of Rs 72,000.

Pawar stated that he was contacted by the accused, who told him to attach his vehicle with Ola company for handsome earnings. The accused had taken Rs 72,000 from the complainant and had promised to give him Rs 15,000 per month; he promised to give the Rs 72,000 back to the complainant after 11 months. The accused had done an agreement for the deal.

To gain trust, the accused gave Rs 15,000 to the complainant in the first month. After that, he took Rs 8 lakh from a dozen people for the purpose and did not return the money to them. When the people asked for their money back, the accused fled from the city. The police have registered a case against Soni, his wife and his friend under sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC.

Acting on a tip, accused Rituraj was arrested by the police from the area on Saturday. He is being questioned about the other accused involved in such crimes and the documents are also being verified by the police. The accused is from Khargone and was staying in the city for a few months.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 10:28 PM IST