Indore-Khandwa Road Traffic Jam Stretches 3 Km At Bherughat, Hundreds Stranded For Hours As Chaos Continues For Third Day | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Commuters travelling on the Indore-Khandwa Road have been facing massive traffic jams at Bherughat near Simrol for the past three days. On Friday, a sudden surge in vehicles triggered a nearly three-kilometre-long traffic jam early in the morning, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded for hours.

Vehicles remained lined up bumper-to-bumper along the narrow ghat section, making it difficult for people to reach their destinations.

According to Lakhan Yadav, who runs a roadside dhaba in the area, traffic volume increased sharply on Friday morning, and within a short time, long queues of vehicles formed along the ghat.

Despite the massive traffic jam, no police or administrative officer was visible at the spot to regulate traffic, he claimed.

As the situation worsened, residents stepped forward and began managing traffic themselves. They made efforts to clear the congestion and help stranded vehicles move through the narrow stretch.

After considerable effort, traffic gradually started moving, bringing relief to stranded passengers.

Holiday rush to religious shrines behind congestion: Police

Simrol Police Station in-charge Kuldeep Khatri said traffic pressure on the Indore-Khandwa Road had increased significantly over the past three days due to the holiday rush.

"A large number of people from Gujarat and Maharashtra are travelling to Omkareshwar and Mahakaleshwar for darshan during the holidays. The sudden increase in vehicles, coupled with the narrow width of the ghat section, has led to traffic congestion. Our teams are continuously working to regulate traffic and ensure smooth movement of vehicles," Khatri said.