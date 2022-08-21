e-Paper Get App

Indore: Khandelwal nominated Member in GST GRC

The first meeting of GST GRC is going to held on next Monday at Central GST Bhawan, Jail Road, Bhopal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 12:16 AM IST
article-image
Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ramesh Khandelwal, senior businessman of the city and president of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is nominated member in the State Level GST Grievance Redressal Committee (GST GRC). The first meeting of GST GRC is going to held on next Monday at Central GST Bhawan, Jail Road, Bhopal.

The meeting will be presided over jointly by the Chief Commissioner, Central GST and Commissioner, State GST. Khandelwal informed that important points suggested by Ahilya Chamber like change in rates, procedure for registration, formation of GST tribunal, immediate implementation of Document Identification Number (DIN) system, not pressurizing taxpayers under Section 74 would be discussed in the meeting.

The decisions to be taken in the meeting will be brought to the notice of the State Finance Minister and necessary action would be recommended.

Read Also
Bhopal: In melee following fire, a woman dies after being hit by passenger bus
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Khandelwal nominated Member in GST GRC

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Alert Central Railway motorman saves life of youth who was trying to commit suicide at...

Mumbai: Alert Central Railway motorman saves life of youth who was trying to commit suicide at...

Mumbai: Much-awaited Dharavi redevelopment to shape up in next 3 months

Mumbai: Much-awaited Dharavi redevelopment to shape up in next 3 months

Maharashtra: 222 Dahi Handi participants injured in Mumbai

Maharashtra: 222 Dahi Handi participants injured in Mumbai

Watch: Doctors in MP find condom wrapper after removing bandage on woman's head wound; probe ordered

Watch: Doctors in MP find condom wrapper after removing bandage on woman's head wound; probe ordered

Mumbai: Cops get '26/11-like' attack warning from Pakistan-based number

Mumbai: Cops get '26/11-like' attack warning from Pakistan-based number