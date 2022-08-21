Indore: Khandelwal nominated Member in GST GRC

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ramesh Khandelwal, senior businessman of the city and president of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is nominated member in the State Level GST Grievance Redressal Committee (GST GRC). The first meeting of GST GRC is going to held on next Monday at Central GST Bhawan, Jail Road, Bhopal.

The meeting will be presided over jointly by the Chief Commissioner, Central GST and Commissioner, State GST. Khandelwal informed that important points suggested by Ahilya Chamber like change in rates, procedure for registration, formation of GST tribunal, immediate implementation of Document Identification Number (DIN) system, not pressurizing taxpayers under Section 74 would be discussed in the meeting.

The decisions to be taken in the meeting will be brought to the notice of the State Finance Minister and necessary action would be recommended.