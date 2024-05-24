Indore: Khajrana TI Suspended After Betting Racked Busted In His Jurisdiction  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after a betting racket was caught from the Khajrana police station jurisdiction, DCP suspended Khajrana police station in charge Sujeet Shrivastav as he failed to control the betting activities in his jurisdiction on Thursday. The order was issued by DCP (zone-2) Abhinay Vishwakarma.

A team led by ACP (Pardesipura) Narendra Rawat arrested six people including a BJP leader from a house while betting there on Wednesday. Rs 11.77 lakh, 8 mobile phones were also recovered from the spot. The betting was being conducted for a long time but Khajrana police station in charge Shrivastav failed to stop such an activity in his area so he was suspended and sent to police line.

Indore: Water Scarcity Hits District Hospital, Kin Forced To Fetch From Petrol Pump

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A severe water shortage has plagued the maternity ward of the District Hospital exacerbated by scorching summer heat. Patients and their families have been facing trouble with many forced to fetch water from a nearby petrol pump due to lack of drinking water facilities within the hospital. Relatives of patients reported the absence of a reliable water supply, stating, ‘There is no provision of drinking water here, and we have to wander around looking for it.’

Despite numerous complaints over the past four to five days, the issue had not been addressed promptly. The crisis was attributed to a malfunctioning filter in the hospital's water cooler. Civil Surgeon Dr Girdhari Lal Sodhi confirmed that the damaged filter has been replaced, assuring that the water supply issue has now been resolved. ‘The new filter has been installed and there should no longer be any problem with water availability,’ he stated.