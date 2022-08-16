Indore: Kendriya Vidyalaya holds ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Kendriya Vidyalaya, Indore, organised a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from August 13 to 15 under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, where all the staff, students and parents of the school enthusiastically participated.

The students and teachers of the school presented a unique example of love and passion for the country by taking out the ‘Prabhat Pheri’ holding the Tricolour in their hands. At this rally, many students dressed up as martyrs of the freedom struggle with flags in their hands while presenting the golden tableau of August 15, 1947.

The chief guest of this festival organised on the school premises was school principal PK Beduye. The National Flag was hoisted by the principal and special guest Sushma Beduye was also present on the occasion. After the National Anthem and Flag Song, the guests were felicitated by vice-principal Sandhya Tarafdar and P Lanjewar.

Choithram School celebrates Independence Day with patriotic fervour

Choithram School North Campus School, Indore, celebrated the 76th Independence Day on 15th August, with patriotic fervour and gaiety. The programme began with the entire school assembling to witness the hoisting of the National Flag by school principal UK Jha.

Under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign of the Government of India, 75 teachers and students of the school celebrated the spirit of patriotism by proudly holding the National Flag in their hands, followed by singing the National Anthem. The students were also asked to hoist flags at their homes.