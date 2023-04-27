Indore: Katiyal appointed as head of DAVV’s electronics department

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior most professor of DAVV, Dr Sumant Katiyal has been appointed head of School of Electronics, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

The order for his appointment was issued following the instructions by DAVV vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain.

Appointment on head post was necessitated following the installation of Prof Abhay Kumar as head of IIIT Agartala.

Kumar, who was head of School of Electronics, was relieved from the charge on Tuesday so that he can take his new assignment at Agartala.

Kumar has been head of School of Electronics for past 11 years. Katiyal had served in DAVV in various capacities including dean, board of studies chairman and DCDC. He is currently member of executive council of DAVV.

Read Also Indore: 2 new aerobridges to soon start at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport