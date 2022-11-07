Indore: Kartikeya, Bhagyashree win titles Pankaj, Anusha are state winners

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pankaj Vishwakarma (Indore) in men’s, Anusha Kutumble (Indore) in women's, Kartikeya Kaushik in boys' under-19 and Bhagyashree Dave in the girls' category won the titles of the 65th stag Madhya Pradesh state and inter-district table tennis tournament concluded here at Khel Prashal on Sunday. The players of Indore district maintained their dominance and won 11 titles out of 12 in the singles category.

Vishwakarma (Indore) defeated Sujay Chaturvedi (Gwalior) 14-12, 12-10, 11-7, 16-14.In the final of women's section, Anusha Kutumble (Indore) defeated Himani Chaturvedi (Gwalior) 11-2, 11-6, 11-1, 11-0. In the boys under-19 category, Kartikeya Kaushik (Indore) defeated Anuj Soni (Indore) 4-11, 11-8,12-10, 10-12, 11-8. In the girls category, Bhagyashree Dave (Indore) defeated Bhagyashree Dave (Indore) defeated Purvanshi Kotia (Indore) 11-5, 11-4, 8-11, 11-6.Indore district won the title of team competition in men's, women's and boys', girls' under-19 age groups.The emerging player of this year adjudged Rimjhim Kewat (Shahdol) in the girls category and Sambhav Arora(Shivpuri ) in the boys category.Fairplay Award was given to Kartikeya Kaushik (Indore).

Prize distribution was held in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association President Ramesh Mandola and Om Soni, President of Madhya Pradesh Table Tennis Association. On this occasion, Jayesh Acharya, Rinku Acharya, Pramod Soni, Nilesh Ved, Yogendra Singh Chauhan, Narendra Sharma, Gaurav Patel and Amit Kotia were present .The programme was conducted by Narendra Sharma while gratitude was expressed by Shirish Bhagwat.

Read Also Indore: Ease of Living Index 2022 survey from November 10