e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

3 members of Punjab CM family test positive for COVID-19
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 05:25 PM IST

Indore: Karni Sena protests against Hairstylist Jawed Habib

A video of Jawed Habib spitting on a woman’s head during a seminar in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media.
Staff Reporter
Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore unit of Shree Karni Sena on Saturday staged a protest in front of hairstylist Jawed Habib’s saloon at 56-Dukan.

They were protesting against Habib for spitting on a woman’s head during a seminar in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

As the video of the incident went viral on social media, Habib, a member of BJP, released a video seeking apology from people.

On Saturday noon, a large number of Karni Sena members reached 56-dukan and protested in front of Habib’s saloon. They demanded that saloon should be closed soon.

Later, senior police officers rushed the spot and dispersed the agitating members.

A day ago, BJP MLA from Indore Akash Vijayavargia had demanded that all outlets of Jawed Habib in Indore should be closed with immediate effect. He also threatened that if administration failed to take action, his part workers would close Habib’s saloons.

According to information, Habib owns two saloons- one is at 56-Dukan and second is at Vijay Nagar locality- in Indore.

Notably, a police case is also registered against Habib in Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ

Indore: ABVP bays for Mehta’s blood, DEVTA stand firmly with him Indore: ABVP bays for Mehta’s blood, DEVTA stand firmly with him

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 05:25 PM IST
Advertisement