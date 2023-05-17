Indore: Karnataka students learn about management from IMC & IIT-I

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the third-day of a five-day ‘Yuva Sangam programme’ at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Initiative, a group of students from Karnataka embarked on a captivating trip to Indore.

The day commenced with a delightful breakfast at 7 o'clock, setting the tone for an eventful itinerary ahead.

By 8:15, the group departed for Indore, embarking on a journey that promised to be both informative and entertaining. At 10:30, they arrived at Highway Retreat Dodi, a popular stop midway between Bhopal and Indore. There, they indulged in a scrumptious array of snacks, recharging their energy for the rest of the day.

Resuming their journey towards Indore, the group reached their destination by 1:30 pm. The lunch break awaited them at the renowned Ginger restaurant, where they savoured delicious meals before proceeding to their next destination.

In an effort to promote environmental awareness, the students visited the segregation plant managed by the Indore Municipal Corporation. Here, they gained valuable insights into how waste is efficiently segregated and disposed of, witnessing firsthand the city's commitment to sustainability.

Continuing their educational expedition, the group made their way to the Integrated Control and Command Centre Indore. They learned about the innovative waste collection strategies implemented by the municipal corporation, which included monitoring systems for waste collection vehicles.

Additionally, they were introduced to a groundbreaking mobile application developed by the Indore Municipal Corporation that enables citizens to easily register and track complaints—a digital solution now adopted by multiple cities.

Enriched with knowledge and a deeper understanding of waste management, the students ventured into the heart of Indore's cultural heritage. Their exploration led them to the captivating Rajwada, a majestic palace constructed in the 17th century by the Marathas. Standing tall with its impressive seven stories, this architectural masterpiece exemplified royal grandeur. Students immersed themselves in the vibrant streets surrounding Rajwada, exploring various shops, and savouring local delicacies.

As the evening drew near, the group departed for their final destination, IIT Indore, where they arrived at 8 o'clock. Settling into their accommodations, they freshened up and enjoyed a satisfying dinner, culminating their eventful day.

This immersive journey through Indore provided students with an unparalleled opportunity to expand their knowledge, engage with the city's rich heritage, and witness remarkable advancements in waste management. The trip left them inspired and motivated to contribute to a sustainable future.

