Indore: Junior docs call off strike, but warn of going back on strike if promises not fulfilled within one week

Indore

Health services were back on track in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) and other associated hospitals of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College after the Junior Doctors’ Association called off their strike, on Thursday.

However, the JDA said that they have postponed the strike temporarily for a week on the call of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA).

“We have held back our strike for a week and resumed work in concordance with FORDA. The Union Health Minister has assured of fast-tracking the court hearing and to complete the necessary process in a week,” president of JDA Dr Piyoosh Singh Baghel said.

He added that if the issue is not addressed by December 16, JDA will be forced to call for a complete shutdown of all services in association with FORDA.

“We have also appealed to the Madhya Pradesh government to provide our medical colleges with non-academic junior residents in various departments to fill the void made by the absence of batch 2021 so that the burden of PG students can be shed and they can focus on studies and thesis work,” the JDA president said.



Medical services were crippled in MY Hospital for hours after the junior doctors had intensified their strike and stopped working in the emergency services too on Thursday morning.

Large number of patients had to return without treatment from MY Hospital while the hospital administration had to call for doctors from the health department. Hospital had asked for 20 doctors and 3-4 doctors had even reached the hospital.

“We had to call doctors from health departments to manage the situation while our senior consultants and residents were deployed for the same. As the strike has been called off, services turned normal in the hospital,” Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 12:57 AM IST