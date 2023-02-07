Indore: Junior clerk accuses senior of abusing him

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute between two clerks of the Regional Transport Office took an ugly turn when the senior clerk allegedly threatened the junior one and abused him with caste-based slurs.

The incident happened on January 31, but the victim complained to the police with the help of the chief of Akhil Bharatiya Balai Samaj Mahasangh, Manoj Parmar, on Monday.

As per the complaint, clerk Ankit Chintaman alleged that he was threatened by senior clerk RP Gautam in his cabin as the latter wanted him to shift from the driving licence section of the RTO.

"Gautam threatened to kill me and also hurled caste-based slurs at me when I refused to shift from the licence section. He also asked me to give Rs 1 lakh per month if I wanted to stay in the section," Chintaman said in his complaint.

He claimed that he had lodged a complaint with senior officials but they did not take action, so he approached Parmar and submitted a complaint to Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge RD Kanwa.

Meanwhile, Parmar said that two Dalit agents too had accused Gautam of abusing them and appealed to the police to register an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of the SC/ST Act and IPC.

"We will stage a demonstration against Gautam, who is working with RTO for the last 15 years, if no action is taken," Parmar said.

TI Kanwa told the media they are investigating the case and will register FIR after recording Gautam’s statement. Gautam didn't respond to calls or messages.

RTO Pradeep Sharma said he had not received any written complaint in the matter.

"I did hear about such a dispute but haven’t received any complaint from anyone," the RTO said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)