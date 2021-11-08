Indore: Junior civil supply officer caught accepting bribe of Rs 15,000

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An officer of Food and Civil Supplies Department officer was caught red-handed by Lokayukta sleuths in Indore on Monday while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

Dharmendra Sharma, who is posted as junior supply officer of Food and Civil Supplies Department in Indore, was accepting the bribe of Rs 15,000 per month from Amit Kalsi, a resident of Anand Nagar in Indore.

According to reports, Amit is working as a salesman at a fair price shop in Bank Chandan Nagar village owned by Ahirkhedi Mahila Cooperation Society.

In his complaint to Special Police Establishment (SPE), Lokayukta, Indore Zone, Amit claimed that Sharma was demanding Rs 15,000 per month from him, threatening that the shop would be closed if he failed to pay the said amount.

“We verified the complaint and laid a trap. He asked Amit to come to his home to pay the bribe,” an officer said.

He further said that Sharma was taking bribes in the garden of his residential society.

“A case has been registered against him and his department has also been informed,” the officer said.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 02:08 PM IST