Indore: Jr Doctor Who Attempted Suicide Out Of Danger, MGM To Rusticate Him For A Year

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Condition of the junior doctor, who attempted suicide after repeatedly slapping an HIV-positive patient allegedly for hiding his medical history, is stable and out of danger.

He had attempted suicide by consuming some poisonous substance on Friday night.

Dr Akash Kaushal, RSO second year, attempted suicide reportedly because he was suspended following the incident and was expecting stringent action against him for his act.

Meanwhile, the MGM Medical College administration has decided to rusticate him for a year after finding him guilty during the probe of the incident.

“We have received the probe report from the committee. We have decided to rusticate the accused doctor for a year,” dean Dr Sanjay Dixit told media.

The Junior Doctors' Association had struck work in the hospital and staged a demonstration against the divisional commissioner. The agitating doctors had gheraoed the commissioner and shouted slogans against him as he had directed the college administration to take action against Dr Kaushal for beating the patient.

A video of Dr Kaushal had gone viral on social media in which the junior doctor could be seen slapping and abusing the patient continuously.

When the incident came to light, the college administration suspended the accused doctor and constituted a probe panel to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, divisional commissioner Mal Singh Bhaydiya said he hadn’t received the probe report. “However, I talked to the agitating doctors and pacified them. I met the patient as well,” the commissioner.

