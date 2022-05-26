Indore: Joint Commissioner Chetna Fojdar passes away

Chetna Fojdar |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following prolonged illness, joint commissioner (Development) Chetna Fojdar passed away on Wednesday evening. She had been suffering from disease for the past six months. Her funeral procession will be taken out from her residence at Judges’ Enclave, Residency Area, at 10 am on Thursday. Her last rites will be performed on the bank of the holy Narmada at Navkhedi Ghat at 12 noon.

Youth stabbed to death over petty issue

A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death by some men during a wedding procession in the Azad Nagar area on Wednesday night. The police that he had an argument with the driver of a sound system vehicle driver as he was running his vehicle fast. The situation turned heated and the accused, along with two accomplices, attacked Vinod with a sharp-edged weapon and fled the scene. The injured person was rushed to hospital but could not be saved. The police are looking for the accused.