e-Paper Get App

Indore: Joint Commissioner Chetna Fojdar passes away

Another incident occurred in district where a youth stabbed to death over petty issue

Staff ReporterUpdated:Thursday, May 26, 2022, 01:32 AM IST
article-image
Chetna Fojdar |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following prolonged illness, joint commissioner (Development) Chetna Fojdar passed away on Wednesday evening. She had been suffering from disease for the past six months. Her funeral procession will be taken out from her residence at Judges’ Enclave, Residency Area, at 10 am on Thursday. Her last rites will be performed on the bank of the holy Narmada at Navkhedi Ghat at 12 noon.

Youth stabbed to death over petty issue

A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death by some men during a wedding procession in the Azad Nagar area on Wednesday night. The police that he had an argument with the driver of a sound system vehicle driver as he was running his vehicle fast. The situation turned heated and the accused, along with two accomplices, attacked Vinod with a sharp-edged weapon and fled the scene. The injured person was rushed to hospital but could not be saved. The police are looking for the accused.

Read Also
Indore: After complaint in tweet; Cops trace girl, book man for sexually harassing her
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Joint Commissioner Chetna Fojdar passes away

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2022: Orange cap, Purple cap, play-offs schedule after RCB vs LSG match

IPL 2022: Orange cap, Purple cap, play-offs schedule after RCB vs LSG match

IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar-led RCB knock out LSG in Eliminator, will face RR in Qualifiers 2

IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar-led RCB knock out LSG in Eliminator, will face RR in Qualifiers 2

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Watch: Woman gets caught after failed robbery bid at jewellery store in Virar, hilarious video goes...

Watch: Woman gets caught after failed robbery bid at jewellery store in Virar, hilarious video goes...

Maharashtra: MVA & BJP to be pitted against each other in elections for 10 Legislative Council seats...

Maharashtra: MVA & BJP to be pitted against each other in elections for 10 Legislative Council seats...