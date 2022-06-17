Indore: Jodhpur train short terminated at Merta Road station

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the non-interlocking work in Jodhpur division, trains running between Indore-Jodhpur-Indore will run between Merta Road railway station and Indore. It will be short terminated between Jodhpur and Merta Road.

According to official information, a non-interlocking work is going on between Jodhpur to Merta Road railway station of Jodhpur division. Therefore Train No. 12465 Indore Jodhpur Superfast Express, will run between the city to Merta Road till 22nd June with immediate effect. It will remain cancelled from Merta Road to Jodhpur.

Similarly, Train No. 12466 Jodhpur-Indore Express will run between Merta Road to Indore till June 23. The train will remain cancelled between Jodhpur and Merta Road till June 23.

