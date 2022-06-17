e-Paper Get App

Indore: Jodhpur train short terminated at Merta Road station

According to official information, a non-interlocking work is going on between Jodhpur to Merta Road railway station of Jodhpur division.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 12:24 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the non-interlocking work in Jodhpur division, trains running between Indore-Jodhpur-Indore will run between Merta Road railway station and Indore. It will be short terminated between Jodhpur and Merta Road.

According to official information, a non-interlocking work is going on between Jodhpur to Merta Road railway station of Jodhpur division. Therefore Train No. 12465 Indore Jodhpur Superfast Express, will run between the city to Merta Road till 22nd June with immediate effect. It will remain cancelled from Merta Road to Jodhpur.

Similarly, Train No. 12466 Jodhpur-Indore Express will run between Merta Road to Indore till June 23. The train will remain cancelled between Jodhpur and Merta Road till June 23.

Read Also
Indore: PG student ends life
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Jodhpur train short terminated at Merta Road station

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Mahim Church to become carbon neutral; first religious place in India to do so

Mumbai: Mahim Church to become carbon neutral; first religious place in India to do so

Kalyan suicide case: Family of deceased girl alleges murder

Kalyan suicide case: Family of deceased girl alleges murder

Watch video: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury holds cop by his collar while protesting against Rahul...

Watch video: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury holds cop by his collar while protesting against Rahul...

SC tells Uttar Pradesh govt to follow process of law for demolition of unauthorised structures,...

SC tells Uttar Pradesh govt to follow process of law for demolition of unauthorised structures,...

Mumbai: Drizzle leaves area near Phoenix Marketcity mall in Kurla waterlogged

Mumbai: Drizzle leaves area near Phoenix Marketcity mall in Kurla waterlogged