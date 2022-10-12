Indore: Jitu Patwari may go on fast in support of PSC students

Jitu Patwari |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister and Congress leader Jitu Patwari extended his support to agitating MPPSC students on Tuesday and announced that he would sit on an indefinite hunger-strike if their demands were not met.

In a video which he shared on social media, Patwari said the government had failed to provide jobs to the students and used force against them to stop them from protesting for their demands.

“The government has failed in filling the vacant posts and giving jobs to youths. I warn the government to meet their demands in two weeks, or I’ll sit on an indefinite hunger-strike at the MPPSC office in support of the students,” Patwari said. He added that other politicians should support the students facing the ordeal forgetting their ideology and political affiliations.