Indore Jinsi Road Construction Gets October 31 Deadline, Two Lanes To Open For Traffic | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal has directed the construction agency to expedite work on Jinsi Road under the Master Plan scheme and open two lanes to traffic by Oct 31 to ease public inconvenience.

During an inspection of ongoing road construction projects in the city on Tuesday, Singhal expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work on the stretch from Neminath Square to Jinsi Square and from Jinsi Square to the Laxmibai Statue Square.

He directed the agency to accelerate construction and ensure that two lanes on both stretches are opened to traffic by the deadline.

Additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar, executive engineer PS Kushwaha, assistant engineer Naresh Jaiswal, sub-engineer Parag Agrawal, representatives of the construction agency and other officials were present during the inspection.

The commissioner reviewed the progress of the two road projects and stressed the need to complete the work promptly, keeping commuters' convenience in mind.

Singhal also inspected the ongoing construction work on the Kandilpura road, where residents were removing obstructions to facilitate the project.

Emphasising public safety during construction, the commissioner instructed officials to ensure adequate safety arrangements at all work sites.

He directed them to install barricades and warning signs wherever necessary and ensure that construction activities do not unnecessarily disrupt traffic movement.

The civic body's focus, officials said, is to accelerate the completion of key road infrastructure projects while minimising inconvenience to residents and commuters.