Indore: JEE Main 2022 Session 2; students find paper tough than first session

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The students who participated in the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on Monday, found the paper was tougher than that of the first session. Monday was the first day of JEE Main examinations session 2.

In Indore, overall about 12,000 students are attempting the examination along with 10 lakh students across the country. They will take the examination in the set days.

JEE Main was conducted for B Arch and B Plan. The examination followed its previous pattern before COVID-19 outbreak. It was, however, comparatively tougher in this attempt for B Arch and B Plan courses. The examination will be conducted for BTech courses in the coming days.

The examination was conducted in two shifts. First shift was held from 9 am to 12 pm and the second was held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

An aspirant Vansh Singh said, "Mathematics was lengthy. It was on a conceptually higher level."

Another student Siddharth Berdia, a student of Choithram School, said, “The paper was comparatively difficult from session one.” He added that Physics had almost 5-6 memory based direct questions.

“The Chemistry questions were from NCERT but its level was high and the Maths part was very difficult, it took a lot of time to solve,” Siddharth said.

JEE Main 2022 question paper consisted of 90 questions and 300 marks divided into three sessions: Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Each part had 30 questions and two sections. There were 20 MCQs and 10 NATs questions from each section of JEE Main 2022. Candidates were required to attempt only 5 out of 10 NAT questions. The evaluation process will involve the following marking scheme: +4 for correct response -1 for incorrect response 0 if not attempted.

A Question paper was of moderate difficulty level. Topic coverage in all three subjects was extensive. The paper contained some challenging questions.

Subject wise analysis:

Mathematics

The Mathematics part was moderate. AS usual, some questions involved lengthy calculations. There were 7 to 8 questions from calculus, not less than 6 questions from Algebra and 3 to 4 questions from Vectors, and 3 Dimensional not less than 4 questions were from Coordinate Geometry. Another noteworthy aspect was that there were 2 to 3 questions from differential equations, trigonometry and probability too in the paper. Regular practice and solving mock tests would be of great help in scoring well on such a paper.

Physics

The Physics paper was of easy to moderate difficulty level. Questions were asked from almost all chapters - not less than 6 questions from Mechanics, 2 or 3 questions from Heat and Thermodynamics, 5 or 6 questions from electromagnetics, and questions were also asked from modern physics. There were questions on Semiconductors and communications in the numerical section of the paper. There were a couple of questions taken directly from the NCERT book.

As expected, numerical type questions were more in numbers than theoretical questions and almost all numericals were simple formula-based questions. Practising a sufficient number of similar tests would keep students in good stead.

Chemistry

This paper was easy to Moderate and NCERT based. An almost equal number of questions were asked from the Physical, Inorganic, and Organic branches of Chemistry. The majority of questions in the numerical value-based section were from Physical Chemistry. The whole of the paper was NCERT based. Covering NCERT and its examples would be the key to scoring good marks. Chapters like Biomolecules, Environmental chemistry besides regular topics found due represented in the paper.

It was a moderate paper that can be solved in 3 hours.

– Harpreet Singh, JEE Mentor