Indore: Jaya Kishori urges mothers to take kids to temples instead of malls

Jaya Kishori |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Motivational speaker Jaya Kishori criticised mothers today for taking children out to malls instead of 'mandir' and that being the prime reason for deterioration in value system of India. She was addressing a press conference at a private school on Friday.

She reinforced that every mother should take her children to attend katha and visit temples.

"It is a usual scene that a mother is getting ready to go to a religious event, and if her companion's ask whether the child is not ready for the attending event? The mother often replies stating that event would be too boring for the child," Kishori said.

She added that people wait for the child to grow up to pass on values and ancient knowledge, but by then, it's too late.

Kishori cited Gujarat's story, "If a person applied tilak on his head, the whole village used to take the person out of the village, but Narsi Mehta sowed the seed of Bhakti in this Gujarat and now, it's crown of devotion."

She intended to do the same for Indore and MP.