Indore: Jawhar Marg And MG Road Officially Declared One-Ways

-One can drive from Bada Ganpati to Mrignayani Emporium but not in the opposite direction

-Vehicles can travel from Nandlalpura to Vaishnav School but not in the opposite direction

-Black spots to be eliminated to prevent accidents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Jawhar Marg and MG Road have now been officially declared as one-way roads. The road from Bada Ganpati to Krishnapura Chhatri and from Nandlalpura to Rajmohalla has been made one-way. Vehicles can go from Nandlalpura towards Rajmohalla but can’t take the opposite route. Similarly, vehicles can travel from Bada Ganpati towards Krishnapura Chhatri but can’t take the reverse route. Earlier both these routes had been declared one–way routes on a trial basis.

A decision was also taken to eliminate black spots across the district to smoothen traffic and prevent accidents. Work to rectify the identified black spots is already in progress across the district. Besides, signals will also be installed at identified intersections of Indore city.

These decisions were taken in a meeting of the Road Safety Committee held here at the Collector office on Friday.

In another major decision taken in the meeting registration of new e-rickshaws will be banned after one month. This decision has been taken in the view of excessive number of e-rickshaws present in the city.

A few days ago a fruitful discussion was held in the presence of members of the E-Auto Rickshaw Drivers Association and Auto Rickshaw Drivers Association regarding route determination of e-auto rickshaws. It was decided that the process of route allocation would be decided in the next 10 to 15 days. New routes will also be created as per requirement. It was also decided to send a proposal to the state government in the next one month regarding banning the registration of new e-auto rickshaws.

Collector Asheesh Singh presided over the meeting. DCP Traffic Manish Agarwal, Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner Harshika Singh, chief executive officer of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain, SP Rural Sunil Goyal and other officers were present in the meeting.

In the meeting, parking of vehicles of shop owners and employees of the central market of the city was also discussed. It was told that they will be provided vehicle parking facility at the parking lot operated by the Municipal Corporation. In this regard, a discussion will be held with the officials of the market association. In the meeting, it was clearly stated that sand dumpers should not be parked illegally on Devguradia Road. A marked place should be provided for them.