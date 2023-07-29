 Indore: Janpad Panchayat CEO, Babu Caught Accepting Rs 15 K Bribe
Indore: Janpad Panchayat CEO, Babu Caught Accepting Rs 15 K Bribe

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 12:58 AM IST
Ravi Muvel and Santosh Chandel | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Lokayukta police on Friday unmasked two corrupt government officials, including a janpad panchayat chief executive officer, in Barwani district.

The sleuths caught Pati janpad panchayat CETO Ravi Muvel and assistant grade 3 official Santosh Chandel red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a retired official. Afsar Khan, a resident of Dharmapuri in Dhar, was block development officer (BDO) at janpad panchayat, Pati.

When Khan applied for withdrawing the final GPF, Muvel allegedly sought Rs 30,000 from him. After negotiation, it was decided that the bribe amount will be given in two equal instalments of Rs 15,000 each. Muvel had asked Khan to hand over the amount to Chandel.

However, Khan later thought of not giving in to the demand of the corrupt CEO and approached Indore Lokayukta police. Following his complaint, the sleuths laid a trap to nab the CEO and the babu. Chandel asked Khan to come up with the bribe amount at a canteen on Barwani collectorate premises.

As Chandel took the amount from Khan, the sleuths present in the canteen in civil dress caught him red-handed. Chandel told sleuths that he had accepted the money on behalf of Muvel. To this, they asked Chandel to cooperate with them and sent him Rs 15,000 to the CEO.

As the CEO accepted the amount from Chandel, the sleuths caught him also red-handed. Both the CEO and the babu were booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120 (B) of IPC.

