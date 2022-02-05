Indore: Jains demand restarting trains to pilgrim sites

Indore

Many trains are getting cancelled regularly due to coronavirus spread, and most of the trains to various religious destinations stand cancelled.



Digambar Jain Common Social Organisation Indore submitted a memorandum addressed to the central railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav to member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani on Saturday, demanding that trains plying to Jain pilgrimage sites in the country be resumed from Indore.



The coordinator of the organisation, Indra Kumar Sethi, said that most trains connecting Indore to various Jain pilgrimage places have been cancelled since the first lockdown.

Currently, trains from Indore to Delhi and Rajasthan, with many Jain pilgrimage sites, are not running.

Non-plying of trains is an issue for devotees who have been planning to go to the places for pilgrimage.

“There are a large number of devotees, who regularly go to these places,” Sethi said. He added that stopping these trains was justified in the peak of the corona, but now, it is essential to re-start them for the benefit of the pilgrims.

A memorandum of these demands was given to Lalwani on Saturday.

Ritesh Patni, Burhanuddin Shakurwala, Chirag Jain and Ankit Jain were other members who put forward their case to convince the MP to restarting the trains. Lalwani gave assurance to consider the issue.



Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 10:18 PM IST