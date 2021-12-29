Indore: It’s a rainy day in mid-winter, temperature drops eight degrees Celsius

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rain, coupled with cold winds, pulled down the day temperature by 8 degrees Celsius below normal on Tuesday. This is the second time this month when the day temperature dropped below 20 degrees. Moreover, the day remained hazy and visibility also dropped to 1,500 metres in the afternoon.

The difference between the night and day temperatures was only 2 degrees Celsius as 16.5 degrees Celsius was recorded on Monday night. Starting on Tuesday afternoon, rainfall continued to lash the city intermittently throughout the day.

Residents woke up to cloudy weather and light sunshine was witnessed only for a few minutes. It turned dark by 4 pm due to the cloudy weather and rain.

Meanwhile, officials of the regional meteorological department forecast that the day and night temperatures would drop on Wednesday. “Foggy conditions will prevail on Wednesday morning and it might turn into a cold day as the temperature will drop after the sky gets clear. Chances of rain are low on Wednesday.

The day temperature was recorded at 18.5 degrees Celsius, which was 8 degrees Celsius below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.2 degrees Celsius, which was 6 degrees Celsius above normal.

The humidity level was high and the wind speed increased to 15-20 kilometres. Humidity in the morning was recorded at 75 per cent, while it was recorded 88 per cent in the evening.

People were forced to wrap themselves up in thick woollens and raincoats and they also lit bonfires to ward off the chilly conditions.

What affects MP weather

‘The western disturbance has been seen as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and its neighbourhood at the lower tropospheric levels. An induced cyclonic circulation lies over south-west Rajasthan and its neighbourhood and a trough runs from the cyclonic circulation to north Telangana and a cyclonic circulation lies over the central parts of Uttar Pradesh at the lower tropospheric levels. These systems are affecting the weather of Madhya Pradesh’. — The weatherman.

