Indore: Items made of single-use plastic, thermocol banned from July 1

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The use of items made of single-use plastic and thermocol will be banned in the city from July 1. The officials of the Pollution Control department have geared-up their efforts to inform the people and shopkeepers about the banned items.

Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2021 by the Government of India, states that items made from single use plastic and thermocol etc. will be banned. A provision has been made in the above rules that the production, storage, transportation, purchase, sale and use of single-use plastic and thermocol items will be prohibited from July 1.

These items will be banned

Prohibited items include earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks used in balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks, thermocol used in decoration, plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays , packing film covering sweet boxes and invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic stickers and plastic containers and PVC of less than 100 microns thickness will be banned.

Officials went from shop to shop

The ban is applicable in the whole country. In the district, officials of the Environment department went from shop-to-shop to explain and instruct about this ban. Regional officer of Environment department SN Dwivedi formed teams for the city, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani and Burhanpur districts for general awareness and surprise inspection.

In the city, a team led by scientist Sunil Vyas explained about the ban on single-use plastic to vendors in Patnipura, Ranipura, Siyaganj area. Along with this, he warned that from 1 July, 2022, banned single-use plastic items should not be sold.

The officials of C-21 Mall and More Mega Mall were also informed by the

team regarding the ban. The work of distribution of pamphlets was also done by the team to make the public aware in this regard. Sunil Vyas, Ajay Mishra, Sanjay Jain and Ram Santosh Shukla were part of the awareness team.