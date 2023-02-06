Indore: 'It is not possible for us to give MPCA the 20 acre land below the guideline rate without tendering process', says IDA official

Representative Image | Photo: Twitter/ BCCI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) has decided not to go for the 20 acre land owned by IDA at Super Corridor for the construction of a new cricket stadium as the price being demanded by IDA is too high.

MPCA president Abhilash Khandekar said that the MPCA simply does not have that kind of money to pay the IDA for the land and therefore they are looking for land elsewhere.

“We have issued a notification in which we have mentioned our conditions for the land which MPCA requires for development of the stadium. We are waiting for the bids and will finalise a bid if it matches our criterion,” said Khandekar. The proposal will be kept in the board meeting to be held soon.

He added that discussion on IDA’s land at Super Corridor was going on for the last one year. However, the high price was the main stumbling block.

IDA officials said that the area of this plot is 83, 385 square meters i.e approximately 9 lakh square feet. Its cost is between Rs 150 to 200 crores.

The MPCA advertisement mentions that they want land ranging from 7 acres to 20 acres and it has to be in square shape and within 20 km of the railway station.

They also want good road connectivity to the stadium and the land should be free of any legal dispute. Also, no high tension line should be going over the land.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)