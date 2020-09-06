Indore: ISBT building work on but authorities feel labour 'pangs'

Indore: The Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) building work on MR-10 road, which is under construction by the IDA is going on smoothly, but the labourers have literally thrown the Covid-19 safety protocols out of the window and this is a major concern for the authorities. According to the project incharge and executive engineer (Indore Development Authority), Gajendra Singh Jadon, the foundation work is in process and will be completed soon.

Safety negligence among labourers

If you thought... labourers were not wearing masks... sample this... Many labourers are seen working on heights in between pointed rods without helmets.

On this negligence of the workers, IDA engineer Jadon said, "We always insist that labourers wear masks and safety gears. Also we provide them with extra safety gear at the construction site but they themselves are irresponsible and for our sake they wear them in front of us and later remove all the protection. I will definitely assure that the workers work following proper protocols".

According to the labourers at the site they are living in rented accomodation near the construction site area. They have to work for eight hours due to which they remove their masks and helmets. They say masks suffocate them and they sweat relentlessly if they don the helmets.

ISBT Project HAVE

* The terminus will be able to house 1440 buses daily. About 80,000 passengers are likely to benefit from the project. A parking space for around 160 four-wheelers, 150 auto rickshaws and 600 two-wheelers have been earmarked. A basement car parking that can accommodate 315 cars has also been planned.

* ATM booth, tourist help desk, guard room, sitting arrangements with a capacity of 1,100 passengers at any given time and other facilities will be there in the terminal hall. The project has been designed on a green building concept consisting of solar panels and solar street lights.

* Fourteen ticket counters will be constructed along with 12 food court stalls and 24 shops inside the terminal premises. A police control room will also be built in the premises along with a medical room wherein a team of doctors will be present for first-aid treatment.