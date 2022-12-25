Indore: Iron trader stabbed, robbed of lakhs of rupees 

Representative

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An iron trader was stabbed and robbed of lakhs of rupees in Chhoti Gwaltoli area late on Saturday. It is said that he was on his way home when some men stopped and stabbed him before decamping with his money. Senior police officers were at the spot till the filing of this report.

According to DCP Dharmendra Singh Bhadoriya, the trader named Shahnawaz Khan, a resident of Manik Bagh area of the city was stopped by 3 persons on Nasia Road where he was stabbed with a knife multiple times following an altercation. The accused reportedly snatched a bag containing lakhs of rupees from him.

Sources claimed that Rs 10 lakh were kept in the bag while police officials said that investigation is underway to know the exact amount robbed by the accused. The statement of the trader is being taken by the police.