Indore: IPM-AT registration deadline extended till May 25

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore has extended the last date to register for the aptitude test of five-year integrated programme in management (IPM) till May 25. Initially, the deadline was May 21.

The institute reopened the window on Sunday extending the registration deadline till Wednesday.

It’s important for the candidates seeking admission to the IPM programme at IIM Indore to take the aptitude test.

The IPM-AT registration can be done only in online mode.

New applicants should register at the official website by entering details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, etc. These details cannot be changed once the registration is done.

The aptitude test would be conducted on July 2.

The IPM aptitude test is a national level exam held every year. This year, the exam will be held in 34 cities Indore, Delhi, Mumbai etc.

Launched by IIM Indore in 2011, the IPM is one of the most sought after courses in the country. The programme has been accredited by the Association of MBAs, AMBA London. It is a creative programme meant for young students with managerial and leadership aspirations. Through the IPM, IIM Indore seeks to attract young students, and mould them as outstanding leaders through world-class education.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 01:42 AM IST