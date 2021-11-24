Indore: Investiture ceremony organised at DCBM

Indore

An investiture ceremony was organised by Daly College of Business Management (DCBM) for the newly appointed student body.

Newly appointed students body was felicitated with batches and sashes by the chief guest Moti Ur Rahman CSP (Azad Nagar) and special guest additional SP Jaiveer Singh Bhadoria, principal of the Institute Dr Sonal Sisodia and administrator Mayurdhwaj Singh.

Principal Dr Sisodia administered the oath for the newly elected student council members. Chief guest Moti Ur Rehman in his address said that student life is the best time to develop leadership skills.

Congratulating the students, special guest, Jaiveer Singh Bhadoria advised them to make their career in Civil Services and made them aware of the qualities of an effective manager and leader. Compering was done by Kavisha Bagadi and Sanya Kukreja.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 10:01 PM IST