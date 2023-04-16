Indore: ‘Investigative journalism, a major challenge these days’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day of the Indian Journalism Festival, the brainstorming on contemporary issues continued.

Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Pratima Bhowmik was present as the chief guest on the concluding day of the festival.

Senior journalists Harish Bhimani, Yunus Khan, Manoj Bhoyar, Kapil Sharma, Mansingh Parmar, and Sanjay Patel presented their views on the subject of Radio to TV journalism.

Madhya Pradesh's agriculture welfare minister Kamal Patel and Prof Renu Jain, vice-chancellor of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya were present as guests in this session.

The guests said that radio and television journalism in India has seen many changes. Despite this, even today both these mediums remain a favourite of the audience.

Senior journalists Shyamlal Yadav, Vijay Manohar Tiwari, Vikas Mishra, Sumit Awasthi, Satyendra Pratap Singh, Subhash Jha, Ranju Aisi, and Dinesh Manesara kept their views on the subject of truth and courage. The speakers said that conducting sting operations or investigative journalism has become a very challenging task in the present times. Those doing investigative journalism have toppled many governments through their journalism since independence.

In this session, MP Shankar Lalwani honoured 14 senior journalists doing investigative journalism in Madhya Pradesh with the SP Singh Memorial Investigative Journalism Award. A master class focused on film journalism was organised where film journalist Ajit Rai answered many questions related to film journalism. As part of the ceremony, collector Ilayaraja T, Indore Development Authority chairman Jaipal Singh Chavda and social worker Yogendra Mahant honoured 50 media persons who did excellent journalism in the city