Indore: Int’l Workshop On Photobiomodulation Therapy Held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An international workshop on Photobiomodulation Therapy was organised at Indian Institute of Head and Neck Oncology, Indore Cancer Foundation on Monday. Treatment of mouth ulcers (mucositis) caused during cancer treatment by photobiomodulation therapy was discussed and displayed.

Meanwhile, treatment to reduce the side effects of chemotherapy, dental problems, etc. was also explained.

SV Nakhe, director, RRCAT, while inaugurating the workshop, said that photobiomodulation therapy is capable of fighting bacteria and helps in quick wound healing. Patients will be benefitted from this workshop. The international workshop was presided over by Dr Upinder Dhar and Dr Suresh Verma.

French doctor Professor René Jean Bensadon, who is the head of the World Association of Photo Biomodulation Therapy, addressed the workshop while America's Dr Praveen Areni said that low energy rays (laser) are used for treatment through photobiomodulation therapy.

Dr Prasan Shankar, professor of ayurveda from Transdisciplinary University, Bengaluru, addressed on treatment through Ayurveda. Dr Nagraj Huingol spoke about the treatment of hyperthermia during radiation.

