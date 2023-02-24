Indore: ‘Internship with Mayor’ scheme launched

Students of DAVV who have registered under Mayor Internship scheme pose for a group photo with Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on the university campus on Thursday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly two months after the announcement, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav finally inaugurated the “Internship with Mayor” scheme at the auditorium of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

IDA president Jaipal Singh Chavda, vice- chancellor Renu Jain, collector Ilayaraja T, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal and a large number of students were present.

Addressing the inaugural function, Bhargava said along with theoretical knowledge, practical knowledge is also very important for college students which they can get only when in the field.

“Internship with Mayor” scheme is a big opportunity for college students to learn by staying in the field.

For 40 to 45 days, students enrolled for the internship scheme will stay in different departments of the IMC and learn,” he said.

Bhargava said that the students will be doing internships in 42 departments of the IMC.

The collector said that he has not seen or heard of any such scheme in the entire world. “It’s a good opportunity for students to understand the working of the local body,” he added.

Chavda said gaining practical experience is crucial in a career.

“With experience comes confidence and with confidence comes success. Many times, we want to learn and do something but do not get the opportunity. It is a big thing that the mayor has given you an opportunity to learn work in the IMC,” he said.

DAVV vice-chancellor, Dr Renu Jain, said that along with bookish knowledge, practical experience is also needed, only then success is achieved.

Pal said that it is the first municipal corporation in the country which is giving students the opportunity to do internships with it. She suggested students to grab the opportunity without any hesitation and also share their ideas to the corporation.

Benefits of joining the Internship with Mayor scheme

The talented, energetic and ambitious students will get a golden opportunity to enhance their talent and ability through the scheme. Along with this, the students will get the experience of working under the guidance of efficient and highly competent officers/employees of IMC. Students will get hands-on experience of working with the urban body comprising 42 departments.

Duration of internship:

The duration of the internship will be from 6 weeks to 6 months (minimum 40 days).

Application procedure:

From January 26, http://bit.ly/mayorinternship link has been provided for applicants, through which aspirants can register. So far, more than 5,000 students have registered themselves for the Internship.

Essential Qualifications for Joining the Internship :-

1. The applicant should be above 18 years of age. Priority will be given to local students.

2. The applicant must have knowledge of Hindi and English.

3. The applicant should have obtained diploma, graduation and post-graduation, diploma or other equivalent degree in a recognized institute.

4. Registered applicants will be shortlisted after screening by expert committees of various colleges.

5. Applicants selected in screening will be selected for the internship in their desired departments.

Internship with Mayor Certificate :-

On successful completion of internship, the selected applicant will also be given a certificate under this scheme.

The first batch of students selected for internship will also receive training from March 1.

