Indore: Internship for Class 9 to 12 made compulsory

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of High School and Higher Secondary School, i.e. Class 9th to Class 12th will have to compulsorily attend hands-on training and take up internships to gain skills and become job-ready from the coming academic session.

District Education Officer (DEO) issued a notice informing all government and private schools in the district about starting a compulsory internship programme for students of Class 9th to Class 12th, on Friday. Indore is the first city in the country to launch an internship programme for school students.

Internship Programme will be implemented for the students of Class 9th and 12th following the guidelines of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. MP Shankar Lalwani and collector Manish Singh launched Yuvah Portal and the internship programme 2022 for the district.

A workshop of government and private school operators was also organised on this occasion, in which detailed information about the internship programme was given. Students of class 9th and 12th will be doing the internships during summer vacations.

Collector Manish Singh said, “Madhya Pradesh Internship Program is a unique innovation in itself, through which students will get practical knowledge and their mental development will also happen.”

“Internships will develop a new vision in the students and make their minds fertile for better innovations,” Singh said. He added that Indore is the first district where such an internship program is being implemented on a large scale in which the administrative system will play the role of a catalyst.

In the notice, DEO Manglesh Vyas said, “Internship is mandatory for students studying in any school in the city and state, whether it is private or government school.” He added that in the revived education system under NEP 2020 implemented by the central government, internships are an essential part of learning.

As per the guidelines shared by the school education department, Indore, students will be provided with both virtual and physical internship opportunities under the Internship Program.

All the school owners and principals were informed that internships are necessary for a child's skill development. Hence, it is their moral duty and the government’s obligation that the programme be successfully implemented from the next academic session.

“We can contribute our bit to make this programme successful, so we urge all the school heads to participate and actively ensure implementation of internships,” Vyas said.

School heads were instructed to give necessary information to the students about the internship program.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 01:06 AM IST