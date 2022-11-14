e-Paper Get App
Indore: Inter-state gang of truck thieves held

During interrogation, the accused confessed they cheated truck owners in several cities in Gujarat and also in Madhya Pradesh, including Ujjain

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch and Gujarat police busted an interstate gang that used to cheat truck owners by taking their trucks on rent and then selling them to other gangs.

Police said a case was registered against the accused in Chhota Udaipur police station in Gujarat. The Crime Branch and Gujarat police managed to arrest the gang members Shahnawaz and Abdul from Indore.

During interrogation, the accused confessed they cheated truck owners in several cities in Gujarat and also in Madhya Pradesh, including Ujjain.

They used to take trucks on rent, but they never paid the rent, and then they sold the trucks to another gang. They have sold at least five trucks in Gujarat in this fashion and at least one in Ujjain.

article-image

