Indore Intensifies Crackdown On Food Adulteration, Steps Up Inspections And Penalties |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive crackdown on food adulteration has been launched across the city to ensure the availability of pure and safe consumables for all citizens.

During a district-level advisory committee meeting on Monday, chaired by Collector Shivam Verma, officials announced that the ongoing campaign against dishonest vendors will be intensified with immediate effect.

Strict adherence to the Food Safety and Standards Act is now mandatory for all manufacturing and retail units. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the administration, supported by Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Hasani and District Food Safety Officer Manish Swami, has warned that any establishment found operating in unhygienic conditions will face severe penalties, including sealing and the filing of FIRs.

Specific focus is being directed toward seasonal items such as ice cream and juices as temperatures rise. Furthermore, the administration is prioritising the safety of students living in hostel hubs like Bhanwarkua and Geeta Bhawan, ensuring their daily meals meet high-quality standards.

Since December 2025, enforcement teams have inspected 545 establishments and collected 1,131 samples. With over 15 major raids already conducted and thousands of kilograms of suspicious food seized, the district remains committed to a zero-tolerance policy against those compromising public health.